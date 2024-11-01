Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.47 and last traded at $118.30, with a volume of 378164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.