loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.9 %

LDI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,390,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,666.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,390,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,666.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,943.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,496,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,576,802. 83.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

