LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

LPL Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.92. 39,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,092. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.24. LPL Financial has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $291.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.31.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

