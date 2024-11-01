Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $319.60 and last traded at $319.07. Approximately 2,163,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,104,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.90.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

