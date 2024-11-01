Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

LYSDY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.