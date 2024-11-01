Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
LYSDY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
About Lynas Rare Earths
