M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

