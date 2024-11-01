Macquarie Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $30.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Macquarie from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 5,806,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,907,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.