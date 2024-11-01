Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NYSE:MGA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

