Maker Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,277.86 or 0.01831225 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $139.68 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,034.57 or 1.00362293 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,806.97 or 1.00036136 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Maker Profile
Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 902,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,096 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maker
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.
