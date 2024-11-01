Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99. 14,009,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,673,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

