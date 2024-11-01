MARBLEX 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $64.97 million and $1.03 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,667,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,733,422 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,667,453 with 174,284,704.4873573 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.3765 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,434,236.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

