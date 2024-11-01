Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.5 %

MKL opened at $1,542.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,568.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,566.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.