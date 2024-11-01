Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.50), with a volume of 281339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.50 ($4.36).

MRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.21) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £304.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Peter M. R. Gaze purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £46,350 ($60,108.94). Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

