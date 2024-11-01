Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.51 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.23). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.32), with a volume of 776,233 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.95) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.21) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a market cap of £306.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2,478.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Peter M. R. Gaze purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £46,350 ($60,108.94). 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

