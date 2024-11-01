Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises 3.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,581,000 after buying an additional 728,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after buying an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.66. 198,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

