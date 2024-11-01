Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.81 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.81 million and $6.69 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,035.04 or 1.00018202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,021.65 or 0.99998801 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.14965442 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $7,591,486.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

