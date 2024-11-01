Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,366,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Emory University raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emory University now owns 640,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

