Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

LGIH opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.95. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $136.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

