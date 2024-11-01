Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,934 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $54.46 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

