Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.39, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Mercury General Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 135,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

