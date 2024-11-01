Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s current price.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Merus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,937,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Merus by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

