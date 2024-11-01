Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $601.20 and last traded at $598.99. 7,533,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,010,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $593.28.

The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 35.55%.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total value of $524,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,262,708.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $3,299,931.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,639,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total transaction of $524,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,262,708.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,573 shares of company stock worth $133,019,910. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 5,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.56.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

