MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67. Approximately 247,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,740,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 24.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 369,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

