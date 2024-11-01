MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $99,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,105.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.