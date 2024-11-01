Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.05 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.37), with a volume of 548033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £98.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,293.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

