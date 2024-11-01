Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $99.85. Approximately 4,204,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,867,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

