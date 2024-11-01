MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 306,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 687,075 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.30.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
