Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Up 18% – Here’s What Happened

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Approximately 3,444,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,096,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Trading Up 18.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57.

About Mila Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.