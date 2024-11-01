Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $849.0 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.3 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

NYSE MIR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.59. 825,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,845.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

