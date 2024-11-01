Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.