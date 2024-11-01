Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui Chemicals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.