Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.31, but opened at $124.72. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $118.55, with a volume of 77,604 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

