Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $140.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Crocs stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $138.45. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

