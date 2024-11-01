Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.02.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
