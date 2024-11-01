Morgan Stanley Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $85.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

EL traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,593,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

