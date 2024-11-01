Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.27 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.96). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.97), with a volume of 234,671 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.72. The stock has a market cap of £120.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,603.06 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.