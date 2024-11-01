Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

AMD stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.69. 7,399,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,567,074. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

