Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.50. The company had a trading volume of 544,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,628. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day moving average of $275.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.