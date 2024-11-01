National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 1267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.8081 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

