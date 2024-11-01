Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Announces Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.68. 5,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.22. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Insider Activity at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, VP Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

