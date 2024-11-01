Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.97. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

NMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

