Navitas Semiconductor’s (NVTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 858,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $477.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.38. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 55.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,388,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,894.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 150,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,388,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,894.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,364.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,852 shares of company stock worth $2,528,252. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 565,463 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,940 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,364,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.