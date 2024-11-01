NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
