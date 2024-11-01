Needham & Company LLC Cuts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $230.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ONTO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

Shares of ONTO opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.62. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,670,000 after buying an additional 295,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,418,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

