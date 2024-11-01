Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COHU. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.95. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $130,204 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

