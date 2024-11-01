Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

ITCI opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,076,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 144.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

