Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NML traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.23. 120,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,142. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $8.59.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

