Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.23), reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.11 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $7,063,652. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 203,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

