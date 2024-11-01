New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $133,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.6 %

BMY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -73.62%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

