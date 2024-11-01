New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $151.30 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $151,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $219.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

