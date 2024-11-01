New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127,914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 58,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.7% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 45,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $95.44. 712,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,121. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

